How is Wake County deciding which teachers get the COVID-19 vaccine first?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday is the second day of COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers in Wake County and many people are asking how the county is deciding on which teachers are the first to get vaccinated.

The county’s mass vaccination director Ryan Jury says the teachers, school staff and childcare workers who were already invited were selected based on where they live and work and how that area is faring with the virus.

“We’ve taken a two-week look back at infection rates in Wake County and invited those individuals who live in those top 10 zip codes,” Jury said.

Here’s a list of the top zip codes in terms of positivity rates:

27592 Willow Spring – 11%

27525 Knightdale – 9%

27610 Raleigh – 9%

27526 Fuquay-Varina – 8%

27591 Wendell – 8%

27604 Raleigh – 8%

27539 Apex – 8%

27616 Raleigh – 8%

27523 Apex – 8%

Coronavirus statistics on Thursday were some of the lowest numbers seen in the state in 2021, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.