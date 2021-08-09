In split vote, Moore County school board votes in favor of masks after contentious meeting

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A contentious school board meeting Monday in Moore County ended with members narrowly voting in favor of a mask mandate for students and staff through September.

The vote was 4-3 in favor of masks in Moore County schools.

Dozens of parents, grandparents and even some students took the podium during the public comment period. All but two called for the school board to make masks optional for students.

“We want allies,” one speaker said. “We’re just asking you to make the right decision on behalf of our children.”

Board member Robert Levy agreed with the many comments made urging masks to be optional.

“Liberty means that parents are responsible for their children,” Levy said.

Most of those who spoke up and asked for masks to be optional had their comments met with applause from the audience. Board Chairperson Libby Carter had to issue multiple warnings about the disruptions. A law enforcement officer on hand warned the audience, too.

At least one audience member was escorted out of the meeting.

One person who spoke in favor of requiring masks in schools identified herself as a Montgomery County employee. She said her support for masks stemmed from having two of her colleagues die from COVID-19. Her time expired before she could reach a conclusion.

The board will revisit the mask mandate at an Oct. 4 work session.

Elsewhere in central North Carolina, Vance County decided Monday night to maintain its requirement that staff and students wear masks in school.