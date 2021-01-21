In split vote, Nash County school leaders delay return to classrooms until March

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Nash County schools will remain in remote learning until March 22 after a split vote in Thursday’s special board of education meeting.

The board voted 6-5 in favor of delaying the return to classrooms. It decided on Dec. 22 to postpone in-person learning until Jan. 25.

Vice chair Bill Sharpe called for a plan to have teachers and staff vaccinated prior to March 22.

North Carolina health officials on Thursday reported more than 130 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue on a downward trend.

