Johnston County school leaders approve plan to return to classrooms; remote classes remain an option

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnston County school leaders voted Tuesday night to bring students back to a blend of in-person and online learning.

A 4-3 vote by the Johnston County School Board set the return for K-12 students for Feb. 1.

The plan will have Johnston County students move to “Plan B,” which is a mix of in-person and online instruction.

The school board vote includes an optional day at some point for deep cleaning of schools. That day will be designated by the superintendent.

Last month, the board voted to move back to “Plan C,” which called for entirely online learning, beginning Dec. 14. That plan was to last at least through Jan. 15 for elementary students and Jan. 19 for sixth through 12th grades.