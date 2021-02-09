Johnston County school leaders vote to send some students back to classrooms full time

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a move to get students back in classrooms, Johnston County school leaders approved a plan Tuesday night that begins in-school learning only for some students at the beginning of the next month.

The Johnston County Board of Education voted 5-1 to move forward with a plan for pre-K through 5th graders to go back to classrooms starting March 1, according to a news relese from the school district.

The group returning to schools would do so for only four days each week, the release said.

Every Wednesday will be used as “asynchronous learning days” during which classrooms and other areas of schools will be cleaned throughly, according to the news release.

The board decided to keep other grade levels on Plan B, which is a mix of remote and in-person learning.