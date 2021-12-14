Just 3 Wake County schools dealing with active COVID-19 clusters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is down to just three K-12 schools with active COVID-19 clusters.

The counts of schools and day care centers were up slightly on the weekly list released Tuesday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The 117 schools on the list were a net increase of one, while there were 15 day care centers — up two from last week.

Wake County had six schools on last week’s list before three dropped off. Clusters are declared over 28 days after the most recent positive test or onset of symptoms in a person in the cluster.

Two of the three Durham County schools on the list were new additions: Brogden Middle School, with nine cases, and Parkwood Elementary School, where three of the five cases were in students.