Masks expected to become optional soon in Wake County Public Schools with vote set for Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Masks are expected to soon become optional for Wake County students.

The Wake County Public School System plans to discuss mask policy at a school board meeting on Tuesday.

This comes after the governor’s announcement this week encouraging schools and local governments to end mask mandates.

Some parents say it’s a step toward getting back to normal.

Sherman Hackett told CBS 17 that like most parents it was hard sending his daughter, Violet, to school at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She has asthma so we were a little concerned but just keeping the mask on, teaching her to stay away from kids on the playground, was very helpful and just educating her and helping her keep herself safe,” said Hackett.

Now that case numbers are going down, Hackett said he would be OK with Wake County Schools dropping its mask requirement for students

In a letter to families Friday, the school district announced an end to mask requirements in the coming days.

Chasity Allen’s son, Tucker, is in the first grade. She said she’s looking forward to masks becoming optional at his school.

“We’re super excited. We can’t wait. It’s been a long time coming and we’re excited. We wish it started on Monday,” said Allen.

Kristin Beller is the president of the Wake County chapter of the North Carolina Association of Educators.

She told CBS 17 she wants student vaccination rates to be a little bit higher.

“Vaccination rates aren’t as high as we want them to be, cases aren’t as low as we want them to and so masks coming off doesn’t feel as celebratory as they could,” said Beller.

According to state health officials, 26 percent of children ages 5 to 11 have had at least one vaccine dose.

That number is 48 percent for kids ages 12-17.

Wake County Public Schools said in the letter to parents that their high vaccination rate puts the district on solid footing once face coverings become optional.

Beller said she hopes educators will get more guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in March

“It is important for educators and public-school staff in any role to feel that we have the support necessary to offer safe learning environments to all of our students including those who are under five,” said Beller.