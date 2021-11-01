Masks to be optional in Wayne County schools beginning Wednesday

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County school leaders voted Monday to make masks optional for students and staff beginning Wednesday.

The vote was 5-2 in favor of the change to the district’s face covering policy.

The school board was briefed on COVID-19 metrics in Wayne County before deliberating on what to do with the school system’s mask mandate.

“It’s not going to be pretty. It will be a learning curve, but we will get through it because I do not believe these children need to be masked,” said board member Jennifer Strickland.

She pointed out that the district’s 10-day quarantine rule will still be in effect, meaning children not wearing a mask may be at a greater risk of having to be quarantined due to exposure to the virus.

Wayne County initially decided in August to go into the school year with masks being optional, but reversed course on that decision days later.