More UNC students expected on campus this spring, but limited housing creates problems

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is increasing the number of students on campus for the spring semester to 3,500, but that still leaves thousands of students searching for a home away from home.

“I think the university has learned some valuable lessons,” said student Joseph Kim.

UNC administrators have plans in place to try and keep students safe this spring, but there’s been an unforeseen side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Finding off campus (housing) this semester is definitely a lot harder than it has been,” said Kim. “A lot of people aren’t as comfortable with touring and stuff like that.”

Student David Hao also commented on the housing problems.

“For the first time freshman are asking should I find apartments near campus and people are asking if they should be living near campus at all,” said Hao.

In an effort to help out their classmates, UNC sophomores Kim and Hao created a website called “Roomadillo” to help college students find a home.

“We are looking forward to providing almost like a Michelin guide to the best dorms around campus, and just give them a safer tour during the COVID times,” said Hao.

By creating a place to post college housing opportunities, they’re hoping to eliminate the clutter of traditional real estate sites.

“On campus should be a viable option for most students,” said Kim.

“We’ve been talking to our friends, and a lot of them are thinking of getting rid of their places for their semester,” said Hao. “If they hadn’t gotten rid of them, they’d just be staying there anyway, so it’s more of a swap of people than an extra amount of people.”

Kim and Hao are hoping to expand Roomadillo to nearby campuses such as Duke, North Carolina State, and North Carolina Central by the fall semester.

For more information click here: http://www.roomadillo.com/