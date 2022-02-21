Nash County school leaders vote to make masks optional starting Tuesday

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – After announcing an emergency school board meeting for Monday afternoon, Nash County school leaders decided to make masks optional starting Tuesday through the district.

In making the change, Nash County joins several other school systems, including Johnston County, Wayne County, Cumberland County and Harnett County.

Masks will be optional for students, staffers and visitors in all school facilities, Nash County Public Schools announced around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

However, staffers and passengers on buses and other school transportation vehicles will still need to wear masks or face coverings, the announcement said.

Other districts that have voted to make masks optional include Sampson County, Moore County and Person County.