Nash County school leaders vote to postpone return to classrooms

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to postpone bringing students back into classrooms by two weeks.
The vote was 8-1 in favor of extending all-remote learning until Jan. 25. Originally, students were to begin transitioning to “Plan B,” which is a combination of remote and in-person learning, on Jan. 11.
The board had met on Monday evening to discuss the matter, but couldn’t reach a decision. An emergency meeting was called for Tuesday morning.
The decision came as North Carolina health officials announced that hospitalizations topped 3,000 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
