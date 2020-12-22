Nash County school leaders vote to postpone return to classrooms

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to postpone bringing students back into classrooms by two weeks.

The vote was 8-1 in favor of extending all-remote learning until Jan. 25. Originally, students were to begin transitioning to “Plan B,” which is a combination of remote and in-person learning, on Jan. 11.

The board had met on Monday evening to discuss the matter, but couldn’t reach a decision. An emergency meeting was called for Tuesday morning.

The decision came as North Carolina health officials announced that hospitalizations topped 3,000 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.