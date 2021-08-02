Nash, Lee counties vote to mandate masks for all students, staff

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2020, file photo, students wearing face masks work on computers at Tibbals Elementary School in Murphy, Texas. A new poll from The University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that most parents fear that their children are falling behind in school while at home during the pandemic (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Students and staff in Nash and Lee counties will be required to wear face coverings. Schools boards in both counties met Monday evening and voted in favor of the protocol as COVID-19 cases surge again in North Carolina.

Nash County Public Schools board members were split in a 6-5 vote in favor of requiring face coverings for all students and staff despite vaccination status.

“When you’re thinking about not just your child, but everybody’s child, it is a difficult decision,” Nash County board member Doneva Chavis said. “I say err on the side of caution.”

“If you do fear for your child, I feel for you,” Nash County board member Chris Bissette added. “I could keep rambling on and on, but I think it’s the parents’ choice.”

Lee County’s board of education voted 5-2 in favor of requiring students and staff to wear masks in schools. Members Sherry Womack and Pam Sutton were the two dissenting votes. Womack had first called a vote to make masks optional, but it was defeated.

Last week, Johnston County school leaders elected to make masks optional for students.

Wake County has a board of education meeting on Tuesday. A mask mandate is expected to be on the agenda.