100+ NC parents, children say they want schools to reopen during rally in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With cheering and chanting, more than 100 parents and children took their concerns about North Carolina schools reopening to the governor’s front door Saturday in Raleigh.

“Kids don’t just want to be in school they need to be in school,” said Luke Schoon, who is in the fifth grade.

The crowd held a demonstration in front of the Executive Mansion where they called for schools to reopen despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He’s in kindergarten. He can’t type or read and he’s supposed to be doing several hours of computer instruction which he also can’t do on his own. So, as a working parent it’s extremely frustrating,” said Devon Wadsworth, a parent who was at the rally.

Gov. Roy Cooper says returning students to school in a safe way is a top priority. He’s asking education leaders to review recent studies showing COVID-19 transmission is less likely in schools if safety precautions are followed.

Still some parents say he’s not moving fast enough.

“We have had a lot of time to figure this out, so I want some answers and I think the governor is able to force those answers. That is his role and that’s why I voted for him,” said Stacy Cashin, a Raleigh resident.

Cooper has allowed school districts to make their own decisions about reopening for in-person learning.

Meanwhile, State Senate Republicans are working on legislation that would require all public school districts to offer some kind of in-person instruction for students.