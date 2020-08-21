NC school district advises students to quarantine due to possible exposure at athletic event

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Several Hampstead area students who may have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19 at an off-campus, recreational athletic event have been advised to quarantine at home.

Pender County Schools (PCS) consulted with the Pender County Health Department (PCHD) and recommended the individuals quarantine out of an abundance of caution for the safety and welfare of other students, staff and teachers.

The potential exposure is being investigated by the PCHD staff who will provide medical guidance to affected families.

PCS and PCHD encourage families to continue to follow state-issued health and safety guidelines.

Any individuals who become aware of any interaction with others who have tested positive for COVID-19 should contact their school’s principal immediately.

