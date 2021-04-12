NC school system eliminates temperature checks as more students return for in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thousands of children across the Charlotte area are adjusting to another schedule change. On Monday, many of them started their first week back in the classroom for five straight days.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools are still four days a week, but some parents are still opting to keep kids remote.

One parent told FOX 46 that she’s high risk, so she’s keeping her twins who attend Hopewell High School here learning from home. But her youngest daughter attends Bradley Middle School. She decided it’s best for her to go back into the classroom four days a week.

“My twins were in a situation where they were comfortable being home,” she said. “But my youngest daughter being a sixth-grader, was really ready to go back to school, so I feel comfortable and I think they’re doing a good job.”

Not only was Monday the first day many of those middle and high school students returned for in-person learning four days a week — with Wednesday’s remaining remote — it was also the first day parents and students weren’t greeted with a thermometer.

Christy Meyers has four kids at CMS. She says every day she has to fill out a symptom checker online for each of her students.

“Parents have to fill out a pre-screening everyone morning and answer if they have a fever and most people, I think, are honest with that and are not going to send their kids to school when they’re having symptoms,” Meyers said. “I would hope not”

The district told FOX 46 the thermometers are often inaccurate and not the most reliable way to identify possible COVID-19 cases.

While some parents remain uneasy, they’re weighing the benefits of their children returning for in-person learning.

“Half my kids enjoy it and the other half wish they were at school full time especially for the five-year-old,” Meyers said. “He doesn’t enjoy being on the iPad.”