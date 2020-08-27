NC State has 2 new dorms, 3 existing Greek houses with COVID-19 clusters, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University officials Thursday afternoon announced new COVID-19 clusters in two new dorms and three new clusters in existing Greek housing.

The announcement came as many students were seen moving out of on-campus housing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two new clusters were announced at Tucker Residence Hall and Wood Residence Hall, both with eight cases each, officials said in a Wolf Alert.

A cluster is defined as five or more cases in a dwelling.

New clusters were identified at existing locations of previous COVID-19 clusters.

The new clusters are at Greek housing at Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and Theta Chi Fraternity, both with five cases each.

Beta Theta Pi Fraternity was also identified with a new cluster with 13 cases identified.

