NC State releases new guidelines after 7 COVID-19 clusters identified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University released new guidelines Tuesday following a spike in COVID-19 cases. The guidelines state students that do not follow safety guidelines on and off-campus may face university disciplinary action.

The new guidelines come as seven new COVID-19 clusters were reported by N.C. State in student living facilities. The clusters accounted for a total of 63 new cases.

“I think just like general paranoia kind of came over me when I first saw the email and it said that there were six cases in my dorm,” one freshman said.

One parent has two daughters at the school. One daughter is choosing to stay on campus. The other lives in Owen Hall, which has five cases, she is choosing to move out.

“Don’t party. My friend actually got COVID because her friend went to a frat party and now she’s quarantined at home. So just stay safe. COVID can be sucky even if you’re young,” said freshman Natalia Rodriguez.

“We’re gonna go home and we already discussed getting tested. We’ll do that and quarantine. So that’s what we’re doing — we’re packing up and heading home just hoping for the best,” said parent Marisol Rodriguez.

Students living in affected dorms will get tested Wednesday.

“None of my friends have tested positive and they’ve never been in contact with anybody, so I think my test is going to come out clean,” said freshman Alex Pezold.

There’s a protest scheduled for Thursday evening in response to the rise in cases at the school. It will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Talley Student Union lawn.

