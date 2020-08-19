NC State students find COVID-19 clusters concerning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University confirmed Tuesday it has 13 additional cases of COVID-19. Five of them, a cluster, stem from a party at an off-campus house.

Students are still settling in, getting used to this new normal of masks and social distancing. Still, it appears COVID-19 is spreading.

“It’s a little worrisome because I know we’ve been here for like two weeks now, and we just want to stay so bad,” Addison Greenhill said.

Greenhill is a freshman and said students are taking precautions. The goal is remaining on campus.

“It’s so much better with the in-person classes to be able to engage with our teachers and actually learn,” she said.

N.C. State said the cluster involved an off-campus house on the 2700 block of Clark Avenue.

“Reports indicate a party or other gathering was hosted at this address on or around Aug. 6. It is unclear how many were present at the event,” a notice said. University officials encouraged everyone who attended to get tested.

“There’s always a few that don’t take as many precautions as they should,” neighbor Kenneth Smith said.

N.C. State said the other eight cases involve five different fraternities and sororities. Since they’re spread among them, it doesn’t count as a cluster.

“All received testing at off-campus testing sites. All individuals who tested positive self-reported, and were instructed to self-isolate at the direction of Student Health Services,” the University said.

“That’s pretty shocking,” Jimmy Whalen said.

Whalen is a junior and also a member of a fraternity on campus. He told CBS 17 they’re taking precautions and following the guidelines the school provided.

“We try to not have anyone visit our house and try to keep everyone inside. We don’t go to any houses around here,” he said.

According to N.C. State’s dashboard, there are 41 COVID-19 cases involving students and one case involving an employee.

More headlines from CBS17.com: