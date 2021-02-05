NC teachers want COVID-19 vaccine sooner as in-person learning returns to schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In just over a week, Wake County students will return to the classroom.

Gov. Roy Cooper is urging schools to reopen for in-person learning, saying research shows it can be done safely.

“It’s time to get our children back into the classroom,” said Cooper.

Wake County students not enrolled in the virtual academy will return to in-person learning on Feb. 15.

Pre-K through 3rd grade and special education students will be back in the classroom daily.

Fourth and fifth graders, along with middle and high schoolers, will return on a rotating schedule.

The plan is to be on the rotating schedule through at least the third quarter.

“We know and the data shows that in-person face-to-face instruction is more effective than what we are doing at the moment,” said Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators.

She said although teachers miss seeing their students, many still don’t feel safe returning.

“Teachers miss those classroom interactions, those schoolwide interactions,” Walker Kelly added.

They’re calling on the governor to make teachers eligible to receive the vaccine sooner. She said it may be safe for students to return but not for all adults.

“We should not have to sacrifice the safety of anyone, our educators or our students, or their families when they leave the school building,” said Walker Kelly.

Wake County is one of many school districts in need of substitute teachers.

“When teachers and students or employees have to quarantine then there are staffing issues,” said Walker Kelly.

She said teachers being vaccinated could prevent that.

Cooper has said he’s keeping teachers in the next eligible vaccine group at this time.