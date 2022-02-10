NCDHHS releases updated K-12 school safety guidelines; masks still required indoors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State health officials have released an updated set of safety guidelines for public schools which includes new guidance for managing possible or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the “StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit” on Thursday as Gov. Roy Cooper was questioned about masks in schools earlier in the day.

One section that remains the same from January’s toolkit update is masking.

All children and staff in schools K-12 are still required to wear masks indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission.

Citing the CDC, masks are still required for passengers on buses, vans, and other group school transportation.

The toolkit also contains changes to contact tracing, saying “individual contact tracing is a less effective tool for responding to the pandemic at this phase.”

“Individual contact tracing and exclusion from school after an identified exposure (regardless of location of exposure) is no longer recommended statewide in K-12 schools, effective February 21, 2022,” the guidelines say.

People who have been notified of an exposure should:

Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days after the last known exposure, unless an exemption to face covering applies.

Be tested immediately if symptomatic, and on day 5 after exposure, unless the person tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days. If school wide notification is done, at least weekly testing is recommended.

Those who are asymptomatic but exposed should be allowed to stay home for 5 days if desired.

The toolkit also says a person who has “all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccines, including additional doses and boosters” is considered “up-to-date” on vaccines.

This story will be updated.