Nearly 500 Cumberland County Schools employees at home due to COVID-19 protocol

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Wednesday morning, tens of thousands of students and teachers returned to classrooms in Cumberland County.

The superintendent on Tuesday considered delaying the semester due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. In Cumberland County, the seven-day average is 2,000 cases. That’s a 10-percent increase compared to before the holidays.

“I think one thing to remember for our school district is we do have mitigation measures in place. So, we still have the public health order in place which requires masking indoors. All of our students are going to be masked. Cumberland County students also have access to weekly testing,” Green said.

“It really goes back to the question: Is it safe to be in a classroom setting right now? So, is that a yes or no?” CBS 17’s Justin Moore asked.

“Yeah, I think that really depends on who you are. So, if you are fully vaccinated, and you are boosted, and you’re wearing your face mask, and you don’t come to work, school, or classroom when you’re sick, and you are social distancing as much as possible, then that is a much safer place to be,” Green said.

Cumberland County Schools said 479 out of its 6,500 employees stayed home due to COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday. The virus continues to be a concern throughout the community.

The drive-thru vaccination clinic in the Cumberland County Health Department’s parking lot was booked up Wednesday. People without appointments were turned away and told to make an appointment.

Green expects positive case numbers to keep climbing at least for the next two weeks.