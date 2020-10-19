New COVID-19 cases confirmed at 4 schools in Person County

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Educators confirm there are new COVID-19 cases at four schools in Person County.

School superintendent Rodney Petersen says two students from one family tested positive — adding that one child attends Northern Middle School and the other studies at Person High School.

Petersen also says a staff member tested positive at Helena Elementary School — and there’s another confirmed case at Early Intervention Pre-school.

CBS 17 spoke with a parent with children enrolled at Northern Middle School.

She opted to keep her children in virtual-classes only.

But she’s worried the district could eventually require students to return to in-person classes.

“I told my daughter’s teacher I’m choosing health when it comes down to it. I mean she might have a bad year but she’ll be here…and she won’t be in the hospital,” said mom Heidi Griffin, who has a child at Northern Middle School.

The superintendent says the district is following protocols established by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Person County’s health department.

More headlines from CBS17.com: