New health protocols in place as Wake County Public Schools begins to bring students back into buildings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After two months of online learning, Wake County Public Schools will soon begin incorporating thousands of students back into school buildings across the district amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been waiting on this day since March 13th,” said Muriel Summers, Principal at Combs Magnet Elementary School.

“Honestly, it’s a relief,” said teacher Tiffany Norman. “I’m so glad to be back in the building.”

However, keeping kids safe in the middle of a pandemic isn’t as easy as simply opening up the doors.

“It’s going to be hard,” said Norman. “They’re going to be so excited.”

Before entering the building, students and staff across Wake County will have to answer a series of questions and pass a temperature screening.

“It feels like something a trained healthcare professional should be doing,” said Heather Barnes.

CBS17 wanted to know what happens if a student fails their screening.

“That person would step off to the side, and then go right into the school and there’s a room right here,” said Barnes. “They don’t even step all the way into the building.”

“One thing we want to tell parents is it’s going to take a few minutes,” said Summers. “Be prepared for that.”

Masks and social distancing are required inside of school at all times, and that includes recess.

“I think what I’m most concerned about honestly is not being able to get closed to them,” said Summers. “I can’t hug them, hold their hand, or high-five them.”

Nearly everyone we spoke with admits the plan isn’t perfect, but says after weeks of practice they believe they have the tools necessary to make it work.

“It’s just what we do now, and we’re going to continue to do it as long as we have too,” said Barnes.

WCPSS will begin rotating elementary students into schools in three cohorts October 26, and plans to have all elementary students in the classroom by November 16.