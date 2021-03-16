New study suggests students can be 3 feet, instead of 6, for safe social distancing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The CDC Guidance on social distancing has been clear for over a year — it reminds us to stay six feet apart.

It’s also a major guideline for in-person learning in public schools.

North Carolina also requires physical distancing in schools under Plan B of learning.

A year later, the CDC is taking a closer look at its recommendation.

It comes after a recent study published in the Journal Clinical Infectious Diseases that suggested public school could re-open for in-person learning if children maintain three feet of distance and wear a mask.

Dr. Danny Benjamin, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist with Duke Health, said data supports three feet of distancing in schools.

“We firmly believe three feet with mask is a safe option for schools.”

Benjamin said the six feet social distancing guideline for schools came before the mask mandate. He said masks are proving to be effective.

“The CDC realized that in order to reduce the risk of a COVID transmission we needed to stay six feet apart. Now, once we put in the mask mandate, we realized we could protect each other through a combination of masking and being at a distance from each other,” explained Benjamin. “Since that time however, it’s not been clear if the ideal distance is six feet, nine feet or three feet, but it appears with the mask that it is now less than six feet, “he continued.

Benjamin said the one place schools should keep a six feet rule is in the cafeteria.

“It should be occurring during lunch and breakfast. It’s at that time children don’t have their mask on because they’re putting food in their mouth. That’s why we want to limit the amount of time children are eating and drinking in schools.”

The World Health Organization suggests one meter of physical distance in schools. That’s equivalent to nearly 3.3 feet of separation.