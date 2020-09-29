North Carolina teachers doing ‘dual prep work’ this school year, spokesperson says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Educators are navigating new ways to teach as districts are approving new plans to return students to classrooms.

Online learning isn’t everyone’s specialty. That’s something Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE), knows well.

“There are lots of students who are thriving in this online environment and lots of students who need assistance,” said Walker Kelly.

She said it goes the same for teachers. Added virtual learning also requires more planning and work for them.

“You have to not only navigate the curriculum and academic requirements, but you also have to throw in the technology part as well,” she said.

Walker Kelly hopes districts keep that in mind as they form plans to return to the classroom.

“In some districts, it’s not working that smoothly. The workload, like I’ve said, for teachers, has increased.”

Many students across North Carolina will be doing hybrid learning this fall and winter. In many instances, teachers will have live lesson plans and separate recorded ones.

“It is dual prep work. It is dual checking of students and making sure they are actively engaged with the content whether they are in person or virtual,” Walker Kelly said.

Several districts have reported being short on custodians, which is also putting pressure on teachers to pitch in with cleaning.

“It can be another layer of stress for our educators during this time.”

Walker Kelly hopes districts will re-evaluate their resources and ask for more funds from the North Carolina General Assembly. She said it’s also crucial for all parties to have an open line of communication.

“I think educators and parents alike have to give each other a lot of grace,” Walker Kelly said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: