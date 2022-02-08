Number of COVID clusters in K-12 schools up 10% over past week

COVID-19 and schools

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of active COVID-19 clusters in North Carolina’s K-12 schools is up more than 10 percent over the past week.

A weekly report from the state Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday included 174 schools — an increase of 21.

The number of schools on the list went up for the third straight week. There were 99 listed on Jan. 18, and that total increased to 138 a week later and to 153 last week.

There were 55 daycare centers listed this week, up from 44 a week ago and 31 before that.

The daily counts of new cases and patients in hospitals began to drop over the past two weeks in a sign that the surge led by the omicron variant is fading. It typically takes more time for those weekly reports to reflect the rises and drops in those key metrics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories