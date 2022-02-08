Number of COVID clusters in K-12 schools up 10% over past week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of active COVID-19 clusters in North Carolina’s K-12 schools is up more than 10 percent over the past week.

A weekly report from the state Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday included 174 schools — an increase of 21.

The number of schools on the list went up for the third straight week. There were 99 listed on Jan. 18, and that total increased to 138 a week later and to 153 last week.

There were 55 daycare centers listed this week, up from 44 a week ago and 31 before that.

The daily counts of new cases and patients in hospitals began to drop over the past two weeks in a sign that the surge led by the omicron variant is fading. It typically takes more time for those weekly reports to reflect the rises and drops in those key metrics.