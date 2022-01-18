Number of NC schools on state’s cluster list continues to drop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of K-12 schools in North Carolina dealing with active COVID-19 clusters continued to drop in the last week.

The weekly list of schools and day care centers released Tuesday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services included 99 schools — a decrease of 15 from last week.

The count of schools has steadily dropped since peaking at 142 on Dec. 21.

There were no new additions to the list from Wake or Durham counties.

There were 19 day care centers on the list, an increase of one from last week.

The only new addition from Wake County was at Bright Horizons at Raleigh Corporate Center, which had five cases — two among staff and three among children.