Orange County schools won’t suspend sports, will required masks and limit attendance

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Spectators will be limited and masks will be required throughout games, but Orange County Schools will not suspend any sports due to COVID-19.

The school board approved the new protocols as a way to prevent the spread of the virus. Each athlete will be limited to two guests in attendance. They will also be required to wear masks on and off the field or court, with the football field being an exception.

The district had considered a proposal that included closing high-risk activities like football, basketball, wrestling, and competitive cheerleading from Sept. 14 to Sept. 30.

In “medium risk” sports, like cheerleading, lacrosse, soccer, tennis, volleyball, baseball, and softball, health officials were recommending only parents be allowed to attend and masks will be required for all athletes on and off the field.

Orange County has one of the lowest COVID-19 positivity rates in the Triangle at 3.2 percent. Other counties such as Durham (6.9%) and Wake (7.4%) are more than twice that high, and Chatham (9.0%), Alamance (11.1%), and Person (12.9%) have positivity rates three to four times as high.

Elsewhere in central North Carolina, Moore County canceled its school board meeting scheduled for Monday. It was set to revisit its mask mandate. Harnett County voted to make masks optional for students and staff.