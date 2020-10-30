2 Wake County schools confirm new COVID-19 cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Schools in Raleigh and Morrisville confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to messages from the respective schools.

A person at West Millbrook Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, according to a notice from the school Thursday. The individual was last on campus on Monday. The school is working with county health officials to determine close contacts and notify them.

Cedar Fork Elementary School confirmed two people associated with the school tested positive for the virus. Both were last on campus on Tuesday.

Earlier Thursday, Alston Ridge Elementary School in Cary notified parents of a positive COVID-19 test in its community.