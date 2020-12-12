Person County schools to shift to all-remote learning for 3 days after holiday break as COVID-19 cases rise

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Person County school leaders have decided to shift to all virtual learning for students for three days after the upcoming holiday break.

The Person County Board of Education voted Thursday to move students to Plan C starting Jan. 6 through Jan. 8.

“This change is in part due to a rise in positive [COVID-19] cases after the Thanksgiving break,” a news release from the school system said.

After Jan. 8, “current instructional delivery” will resume on Jan. 11, the release said.

The shift for three days of remote learning will also allow for 10 days “to pass after holiday celebrations,” the release said.

Students are expected to take home laptops and chargers on Dec. 18. Teachers will also send out information about when students are expected in online classes.

“While PCS realizes that this will create some challenges for families, the safety and well-being of students and staff remains a top priority and we continue to be proactive in our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the release said.