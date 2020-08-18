Protecting your children’s eyes during online learning

BRIER CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — Dr. Sean Smolenyak’s 6th-grade daughter Madeline is going to back to school virtually this year.

“I’m concerned not only as a parent but as a doctor about all that increased screen time,” he said.

His concern is not just for children but for adults who also spend extended amounts of time online.

Practicing at Kelly Eye Care, Dr. Smolenyak’s biggest concern for students engaging in remote learning was computer vision syndrome. It’s a form of eye strain and triggers dizziness, headaches, or blurry sight.

Give your eyes a break

Even if you have 20/20 vision, Dr. Smolenyak recommended practicing the 20-20-20 strategy.

“After 20 minutes of work, try to take a 20-second break and stare 20 feet away. In doing so, you’re relaxing the eye’s need to have to focus so hard,” said Dr. Smolenyak.

He said parents should be on the lookout any discomfort their child may be experiencing with their eyes. He said dry eye in kids is on the rise.

To help, make sure your child is taking blink breaks.

“A walk around the living room, walk around the bedroom, walk around the house, gives them a break from that computer,” said Dr. Smolenyak.

Give your eyes some distance

When you or they sit back down, he recommended keeping a distance from the screen.

“We all have a tendency to want to lean in to our smart phone, our iPad or our laptops so try to maintain some good distancing of at least 25 inches if you can,” he said.

Give the electronics a rest

Dr. Smolenyak says to avoid electronics an hour before bed. The blue light they emit throws off sleep patterns. While many people are now buying blue light blocking glasses, he said blue light has not been shown to cause damage to the eye. He recommended children and adults spend time outside to ensure they’re taking in healthy natural light.

“Sight is the most precious sense for folks so wanting to make sure that we maintain that for patients is key,” said Dr. Smolenyak .

Most parents concerned about screen time

The doctor is not alone in his concern about increased screen time. The Pew Reaserch Center found 71 percent of parents were concerned about the increase. Their study found more than 60 percent of parents went as far as consulting with a medical professional about it.

While the survey was conducted back in March, it shows just how concerned parents have been about the use of electronic devices.

Keeping you safe at your next appointment

Potential issues with vision is one reason Dr. Smolenyak said it was important to ensure children and adults don’t fall behind with their optometrist appointment.

Amid COVID-19, offices like his are taking steps to protect patients from start to finish.

The doctor said the waiting room is no longer in use. Patients are asked to call from the parking lot when they arrive before entering the building.

Patients must pass symptoms screening and wear a mask.

Dr. Smolenyak said appointments are more streamlined now with patients moving around the office less. It makes for quicker appointments.

To keep patients safe, they and staff are wearing masks. Barriers have been installed around the office. There are even plastic barriers between the patient and magnifying glass to ensure even when staff is close by, the level of risk for transferring COVID-19 is minimal.