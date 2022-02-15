Protests held outside Wake County school board over mask mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Mask mandates spurred heated debates outside the Wake County School Board meeting, even though board members did not vote on the issue.

Politicians joined a group of parents for a rally before the meeting Tuesday. About 100 people gathered outside the Wake County School Board meeting, urging the board to vote immediately to drop the mask mandate.

Multiple candidates for office took part in the rally, including Republican Senate candidate Mark Walker.

Some who support mask mandates also came to the meeting to make their opinions heard. Heated conversations took place.

Inside the board room, there were also passionate comments on both sides.

“We, the parents and taxpayers of Wake County, we will never give up and we are not going away,” said a speaker arguing against mask mandates.

“I applaud the school board for not caving to angry demands for a vote tonight,” said another who supports leaving the mask mandate in place.

No vote on masking was scheduled, and none was held.

The superintendent said she expects updated guidance from public health officials soon.

“The information that is provided by these entities — the CDC, NCDHHS, or Wake County government — in the coming days is what staff will use when offering a recommendation,” explained superintendent Cathy Moore.

She said she has invited the ABC Science Collaborative, which provides pandemic guidance to schools, to the March 1 school board work session. A mask mandate vote is scheduled for the next board meeting.

Moore also encouraged people to get vaccinated, saying, “For communities with low spread, one of the most plausible pathways to safely removing masks is high vaccination rates.”