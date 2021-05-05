Some Wake County students are missing in return to the classroom – What are schools doing to find them?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As school districts focused on virtual learning in the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of students have gone missing – meaning they haven’t been showing up for class.

One estimate taken earlier this school year put the number at nearly 15,000 students unaccounted for statewide.

The number of students enrolled for in-person learning combined with the number of virtual learning students is leaving a gap between previous total enrollment numbers.

It’s a problem from the pandemic of which we’re only starting to learn the full scope.

CBS 17 asked Wake County Public School System what it’s doing to track down what they call “disengaged students.”

