Wake County school shifts to virtual learning for remainder of 2021 citing rising COVID cases and exposures

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County school has decided to shift all classes online for the rest of the calendar year as COVID-19 cases climb higher.

Southern Wake Academy, which has a Holly Spring address, is a charter school just north of Fuquay-Varina.

The school announced Friday that virtual learning would begin Monday and continue until the new year.

All after-school activities will also be postponed until Jan. 2022, the school said.

Officials said the change was “due to the rise in positive COVID cases as well as exposures.”

Students will have virtual classes from Monday until Wednesday.

The school said, “leadership feels it would be in the best interest” to make the changes.