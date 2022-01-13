Sampson County school board switches to mandatory mask policy

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Sampson County school leaders changed the district’s mask policy from optional to mandatory. The board voted 4-3 in favor of the change at an emergency meeting Thursday, a press release said.

The change will go into effect beginning Friday.

Face coverings will now be required for all students and staff while inside. They will also be required to wear masks on buses and other transportation, the release said.

The decision came as North Carolina again set a new record for new cases with 45,000 added on Thursday. The latest data on breakthrough cases were released Thursday and show that almost 50,000 were reported in the final week of December.

Senate Bill 654, passed on Aug. 30, 2021, requires all school districts to have a mask policy for the 2021-22 school year and to vote on it monthly.

In December, Sampson County education leaders voted 4-3 in favor of keeping the mask policy optional.