Several central NC school systems now offering registration for virtual academies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several school systems in the Triangle area will offer optional virtual academies this fall despite recent gains against the COVID-19 disease with vaccines and falling illness rates.

The schools are now registering students for virtual academies for the next school year.

Harnett County is taking applications now. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School district is also taking applications.

And Wake County’s registration is open until May 2, which is this Sunday.

Links to all three sign up web sites are below:

Harnett County: https://harnettncc.scriborder.com/

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools: https://www.chccs.org/Page/8444

Wake County: https://www.wcpss.net/VirtualAcademy