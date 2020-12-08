Some Central NC school districts shift to remote classes as COVID-19 cases spike

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Local school districts are making plans to return to remote learning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“It is really starting to take a lot of people out of our school,” said Harnett County Superintendent Aaron Fleming.

With 44 students and staff members COVID-19 positive, and more than 500 out on quarantine, Fleming says his district had no choice but to move all students to a mix of in-person and online learning.

Wednesdays will be used to deep clean each school.

“For those on quarantine, maybe it will give them an extra day to get back, and it lessens the need for so many substitutes in our schools,” said Fleming.

Harnett County will begin Plan B on Dec. 14.

Hoke County has decided to move students online under Plan C beginning Thursday.

Granville County Public Schools will enter Plan C beginning Dec. 16.

“Being in this unprecedented time we’re having to do unprecedented things,” said Granville County School Board Chairman David Richardson.

Richardson says flexibility provided by the state is allowing schools to try to get ahead of the pandemic.

“One of our biggest goals has been, and still remains, to have children remain face to face,” said Richardson.

However, there’s concern among educators that a Christmas COVID-19 spike could be on the way.

“Maybe we have to extend the remote time further,” said Fleming. “We’re not at a point to make that decision yet, and I’m hoping we don’t have to.”

“Around the holiday time you’re going to see families gathering,” said Richardson. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we see something from the state come down.”

Currently there are 41 active COVID-19 clusters in North Carolina schools.