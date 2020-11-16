Some elementary school students return to Wake County classrooms Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday thousands of kindergarten through third grade students will return to Wake County classrooms full time.

The move comes after months of virtual learning and some in-person rotations. The social distancing requirement in some schools will also be reduced from 6 feet to 3 feet due to spacing restrictions in classrooms.

One father with a second-grade daughter returning to class Monday has some reservations.

“Some people probably don’t have day care and they want to send their kid to school but kids don’t really wash their hands that much and they’re not going to keep the mask on,” said parent Corey Green.

However, other parents want to see all students in the district make a return to in-person learning.

“There is an urgency here — this is children’s lives, this is their mental well being, this is long-term damage,” said Kelly Mann, who also has children.

School staffers will be in charge of enforcing the safety guidelines for students and hope to do so through education rather than discipline.

Students in the fourth and fifth grades will make a return to classrooms on a rotating basis.