Some Orange County teachers question why district is requiring them to return to classrooms early

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Science teacher Jamye Carr set up her second web camera and a new computer microphone in her classroom at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough. She started teaching her classes virtually this week.

Carr is one of the hundreds of teachers within Orange County Schools who are required to return to the classroom this week to begin preparations for the spring semester. The district will transition to hybrid classes, which include classes that are in-person and online.

While teachers were required to report back to the classroom this week, students will not return to the classroom until Jan. 26.

With COVID-19 cases soaring in North Carolina, Carr is questioning why teachers are having to come back more than a month before students are set to return.

“We are less than two weeks out from the Thanksgiving holiday,” Carr said. “Its not giving us that incubation time before returning into the classroom and that is a little concerning.”

A statement on the district’s website said teachers are being asked to come back the week of Dec. 7 because their “return will include intensive professional development.”

The district also pointed out that they do not know what inclement weather may be in store in January, so they felt that it was best to have teachers return now.

But Carr argues that bringing all of the teachers back is putting everyone at risk of being exposed to the virus.

“The metrics right now are worse than they were when they closed down schools to begin with in March,” Carr said.

On Monday, at least 100 teachers stayed home in protest. Some educators took personal or sick time, but still taught their students virtually from home.

Lillie Herman is a teacher in Orange County who has already been teaching students with disabilities in the classroom since Oct. 27.

She said bringing back more teachers will increase the risk of COVID-19 spread to her students and other teachers.

Herman argued that teachers should have the option to continue to teach from home until the students return.

“This would protect the highest risk students that have already returned to in-person learning, their families, and their teachers,” Herman said. “While Orange County may be in the yellow now, surrounding counties, where a large number of our teachers live and work, are in red. COVID cannot be contained by county lines”

Nicole Lester is a special education teacher in Orange County. She is calling on the district to re-evaluate its decision and let teachers come back after the holidays, as COVID-19 numbers are still too high.

“I just hope that our board and our superintendent hear these teachers’ concerns,” Lester said. “It’s not about us not wanting to do our jobs, it’s about wanting everyone to be safe.”

CBS 17 heard back from the Orange County Schools Superintendent’s office late Wednesday.

In an email, a district spokesperson said that the Orange County Health Department and ABC Science Collaborative support staff returning in preparation for their students’ return to in-person instruction in January.

The district added that teachers were originally set to return on Nov. 16. But, after hearing concerns from staff, the board moved the return date to Dec. 7 instead.