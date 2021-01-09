Spring semester will go on as planned for NC State; students and staff required to get COVID-19 tests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the spring semester approaches, North Carolina State University students walked one-by-one into Clark Dining Hall Friday to get tested for COVID-19.

The dining hall is one of multiple testing sites on campus.

“I picked the rainiest, coldest day to get out there. But you just fill out your information and you walk in and they give you all your stuff,” said freshman Kylie Leahy as she was leaving.

According to the university, the spring semester will go on as planned. The first day of classes set is for Jan. 19.

“I think everything will be better. Seems like everyone is getting tested,” said Nyan Xiong, a graduate student at N.C. State.

Meanwhile, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill recently announced it is starting the spring semester with remote learning.

East Carolina University in Greenville is planning on a hybrid of in-person and remote.

In November, N.C. State was requiring all students, staff, and faculty to show proof of a negative test before returning to campus.

Friday, the school pointed CBS 17 to specific guidelines on its website.

For instance, all students living on the N.C. State campus must submit proof of a COVID-19 test taken within three to five days before moving in.

Also, N.C. State students who are enrolled in face-to-face courses, or in labs, also have to submit proof of a test taken within three to five days before classes start.

N.C. State also created a dashboard online that tracks info such as daily positive tests and quarantine rooms.

“I guess I’m just hoping for some sense of normalcy,” Leahy said.

According to N.C. State’s website, students, faculty and staff who are not able to get a COVID‑19 test within five days before returning to campus can be tested on the day they return.