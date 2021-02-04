State leaders call for bonuses, more resources as NC schools move forward with in-person learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As several school districts either reopen for in-person learning or develop plans to do so, state leaders are advocating for more funding and even bonuses.

“I’m a little disheartened,” Amy Dragotta said.

Dragotta is a pre-K special education teacher with the Wake County School System.

She wants to go back to in-person instruction. She said her students learn best that way. But, like so many others, she has concerns.

“Many of my students are high risk, and in order to protect them I really would feel more comfortable having the vaccine,” Dragotta said.

Unfortunately, that won’t be an option. Wake County schools are returning to in-person instruction on Feb. 15.

State leaders are trying to provide more resources.

The North Carolina General Assembly passed a COVID-19 bill, determining how to spend some of the federal money the state’s received. It includes $95 million for vaccine distribution and $1.6 billion to help schools reopen safely.

“I’m in full agreement with them about them appropriating that money,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “I look forward to reviewing that bill before making a final decision on it.”

As part of a budget bill, the governor is proposing bonuses for those in education. Teachers and principals would get $2,500, non-certified school employees would get $1,500, and community college and UNC System staff would get $2,000.

The bonuses would go in April and cost $468 million.

“These are the only state employees that did not get raises the last two years and we need this boost to help keep them on board and reward their hard work,” Cooper said.

Then there’s the bill requiring an in-person learning option. It could happen under Plan A , which is minimal social distancing, or Plan B, which mixes remote and in-person instruction. It has support in the Senate. Families could still choose the remote learning option.

“I have concerns about that legislation,” Cooper said.

“With the amount of furniture we need in the class it’s impossible to have the kids six feet apart,” Dragotta said.

Legislative leaders said they’d consider the bonuses as part of the normal budget process.