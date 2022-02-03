State superintendent wants ‘goalposts’ for when NC students can stop wearing masks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The State Board of Education got a COVID-19 update Thursday from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

State health director Dr. Betsey Tilson told board members COVID-19 cases among children are going down and vaccination rates are increasing.

“North Carolina does have that highest rate of vaccination for our youth population as compared to our other southeast states,” Tilson said.

It’s good news for North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, but the big question on her mind is when will it be safe for students to stop wearing masks? She’s calling on NCDHHS to implement what she calls “goalposts.”

“We owe our local boards of education, local health directors, and districts some clear benchmarks as to when it will be safe to go without a mask,” Truitt said.

While the state does not mandate masks, many school districts follow the NCDHHS toolkit when it comes to masking.

“Our guidance to the districts is that as long as you are in high and substantial (areas of COVID-19 spread), then we recommend universal masking. The definition for substantial … would be a case rate of no more than 50 per 100,000 and a percent positive of 8 or more,” Tilson said.

“I think that I would just like to see some other answers on a month-to-month basis regarding hospitalization rate for students who are under 17,” Truitt said.

School districts are required to vote monthly on whether to make masks mandatory or optional.

At the meeting Thursday, Tilson also said NCDHHS is planning to distribute 1 million N-95 masks to school districts. They’re asking school districts to complete a survey by tomorrow.