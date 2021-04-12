Students react to Duke University requiring COVID-19 vaccine for fall enrollment

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University is making big changes to keep the campus COVID-19 free. Starting in the fall, all students will be required to show proof that they have received a coronavirus vaccine.

This news comes after the university issued a stay-in-place order in March to battle rising COVID-19 cases. Officials say they hope this new requirement will slow the spread even more, adding that it’s the only way to return to normal campus life.

RELATED: Duke University requiring proof of vaccination before fall semester enrollment

Some students who are already vaccinated say it’s the right move.

“I think it’s good for the campus. I think it will make everyone feel safer on campus,” said Mona Su, a Duke sophomore.

Other students who also made the choice to get vaccinated aren’t sure if the one rule for everyone is for the best.

“I’m not sure. I think it’s a little much especially since the vaccines still under emergency use authorization,” said Tamara Trai, a Duke sophomore.

The school says all students and employees have been given the opportunity to receive the vaccine so far. At this time Duke is the only university in the Triangle planning to make the vaccination a requirement.

“I just think it would be responsible for the whole community around you. We want to get over this and done with this as soon as we can and the earlier you get the vaccine the quicker we’ll be done with it I think,” said Matthew Lenihan, a Duke freshman.

Duke says documented medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated.