Students throughout NC adjust to online learning amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– With students and parents forced to deal with virtual schools due to the continuing pandemic concerns, adjusting to online learning is going to take some time.

Across North Carolina, parents and kids are trying to cope with online education.

CBS 17 spoke with one family taking part in Wake County’s Virtual Academy, but the lessons they have learned also apply to all kids taking classes virtually right now.

“Having a comfortable work space is really important for the school year, but you have to make it feel like school so you can really focus,” said 6th grader Kaelynn Mallot.

She was supposed to start her first year at Apex Middle School, but the pandemic changed all that.

Her family has set up a dedicated workspace for her in the loft area of their home, which she has made into a mini-classroom for one.

On one wall, she has lists of her school work and anything really important she need to see, like schedules.

Mallot is pretty organized now, as are the schools, unlike back in March when the pandemic forced an unplanned move to virtual learning.

Back then, no one was prepared for online education. Kids were in school on a Friday and during the weekend were told classes would move online as of Monday.

“It was really complicated at first,” she said. “No one knew how to get to Google class meetings. All the codes were scrambled.”

With teachers having the summer to prepare, its smoother now.

“It seems to be structured pretty well now,” said Kaelynn’s father, Patrick. “While half the class is in live instruction or videos, the other half of the students have the opportunity to get the work done they’ve been assigned during the day.”

Experts say consistency is the key.

A posted schedule is important, but they say you should also leave time for the virtual learners to engage in after school activities too.

Virtual school also includes times for asynchronous learning where you watch a video or complete a task on your own.

“Asynchronous makes it more flexible because you can get your classes done whenever you want, and if you finish earlier there’s more time between classes,” said Kaelynn.

Experts say allowing kids to do their asynchronous learning in different locations helps break up the boredom and relieve the stress of being in one spot all day.

Kaelynn said the stress levels under the current program are much less as compared to when the virtual learning in Wake County was first cobbled together last March.

“It’s much easier when you get in the groove of things–that’s for sure,” she said.

If that groove isn’t working for you or you kids, experts say, be flexible.

Try a plan for a month. If it’s not working, switch things up. Find a system that works for you and your kids.

To add more variety, try letting your kid’s make their own lunch.

Though many of us are also working from home while the schooling is happening, give your kids some space.

“For parents, don’t interfere too much,” said Patrick. “Let them work it out with their teachers, that’s what they are there for.”

He also said, “Be supportive when you need to be, but don’t interfere too often.”

For all of us, this is going to be trial and error because it’s all new.

It will take time for kids and parents to figure out what works best for them, and what works best will vary from family to family.