‘This isn’t working’: Some parents in Orange County push district to reopen schools

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As parents encounter hurdles with virtual learning, a group in Orange County is pushing school leaders to create a timeline for when schools will reopen.

Jennifer Olson created a group on Facebook called “Reopen Orange County Schools.”

Olson said she created this group after she and several other parents started experiencing the same issues with virtual learning just days in to the new semester.

“I see so many families saying that this isn’t working,” Olson said. “We are having connectivity issues. I have friends with kids who are in AP courses and they don’t feel like they’re getting the support they need academically.”

Olson argues that there is a way to create a safe learning environment so that students can come back to school.

“I feel like the school has not wanted to make any attempts at this,” Olson said.

She said some of the school buildings in the district are large enough so that they can space the children out and make sure everyone is socially distanced.

“There can be rotations of kids going inside and outside, weather permitting,” Olson said. “We can split the school in half and classrooms become pods. I’m not saying we mandate all families to come back tomorrow, I’m saying we offer a choice so you can choose if you want this.”

Olson said she has reached out to district leaders asking them to create a timeline for when the district will reopen, but she said she still hasn’t received any answers from the district.

Tia Ladegast has four children who attend Orange County Schools.

Ladegast said her family has had issues with virtual learning as well.

“We’re running into login issues and we’re running into loading issues,’ Ladegast said.

Ladegast said there have also been problems with her kids getting kicked off of Zoom calls and she said it is hard for her 6-year-old daughter to stay focused.

She said as long as kids wear masks and use hand sanitizer, then she thinks the kids should be able to go back to school.

“I think kids need to get back to a sense of normalcy that we’re not getting,” Ladegast said.

But not all parents in Orange County think sending kids back to school is a good idea.

“I just don’t think it’s safe for kids or for teachers,” said Beth Lundberg, a parent from Orange County.

As of Tuesday, the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Orange County was at 10 percent.

Lundberg argued that with this percentage of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, she does not think now is the time to send the kids back.

“I can’t imagine sending my son to school right now where he has to wear a mask all day in a classroom,” Lundberg said. “It’s not worth the risk to my kids and it’s not worth the risk to the teachers.”

Right now, the plan in Orange County is for students to continue virtual learning through the first nine weeks of the semester. School leaders are expected to come back and re-evaluate and see if the schools can reopen.

CBS 17 reached out to the district for a comment on the group’s push to reopen the schools, but we have not yet heard back.

