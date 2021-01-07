UNC-CH delays start of in-person classes by 3 weeks

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina announced Thursday it is delaying the start of in-person classes by three weeks due to “record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations” in the state and across the country.
All undergraduate classes will be conducted remotely for the first three weeks of the semester. A limited number of courses were planned to be in person, a notice from the university said.
Classes begin Jan. 19. Students will begin returning to on-campus residences beginning Jan. 13, but have the option to return or delay their move-in date up until Feb. 7.
“We are making these changes with the health of our campus and the community in mind,” the release said.
