UNC-CH officials reveal COVID-19 cluster at new dorm, marking 4th new cluster announced Friday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill officials Friday announced a cluster of COVID-19 cases at new location in on-campus student housing.

The new cluster, defined as five or more cases in a dwelling, is at Carmichael residence hall on campus, which had not had a cluster reported in the past, UNC officials said.

There were already clusters at Ehringhaus and Hinton James residence halls, which are on-campus, and off-campus at Granville Towers.

Earlier Friday, UNC-CH officials said there are 102 positive COVID-19 cases at Granville Towers, 16 at Ehringhaus, and 17 at Hinton James residence halls.

UNC-CH updated its COVID-19 dashboard at 2:30 p.m. Friday to reveal 88 new cases coming students and one more staff member.

Those who tested positive are isolating, as well as many close contacts are in quarantine.

The University has asked all residents living in the listed resident halls to be tested for COVID-19 before leaving campus to help prevent further spread.

Testing will be available on UNC-CH’s campus Aug. 21-23.

Since the University reported a rise of COVID-19 cases, officials have moved all undergraduate classes online for the time being. The change went into effect on Wednesday.

Graduate, professional, and health affairs courses will continue to be taught as they are, or as directed by the schools.

During a faculty meeting on Monday, University officials said that students will soon be able to make appointments with Carolina Housing to move out.

UNC-CH had announced four clusters of the virus among students within three days.

More headlines from CBS17.com: