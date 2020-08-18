UNC-CH students say they were ‘left in the dark’ over COVID-19 concerns

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Students at UNC-Chapel Hill say they are tired of a lack of coronavirus information from the university, and find their concerns are resonating beyond their own campus.

As students began moving out of dorms Tuesday due to rising COVID-19 cases, others decided to speak up calling for more transparency from the administration.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

“Because we were left in the dark, I feel like it coerced us into re-enrolling and coming back to campus and then this happened,”said UNC junior Zaria Joyner.

Monday, university officials announced all undergraduate classes would move online-only due to the rising cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.

Joyner says she wanted to “extend caution” to fellow students at other schools.

Joyner posted a TikTok video criticizing the university’s decision to initially have in-person classes during the pandemic.

“This is something that is setting precedent for what may happen with other schools,” she said.

As of Tuesday, the video has been viewed nearly 400,000 time. Joyner said she didn’t expect the video to resonate with so many students at Chapel Hill and other universities.

“People from N.C. State, Duke, App State UNC-Charlotte, everyone sort of commenting ‘oh no. Is this going to happen to us?’ That was sort of what I wanted to get across,” said Joyner.

In the video, she pointed to a recent editorial by the Daily Tar Heel quoting a line that says students are “tired of the gaslighting, tired of the secrecy.”

The editorial used a pun and an expletive in the headline to describe multiple COVID19 clusters in student housing.

“We just felt there wasn’t another word we could use. The cluster pun was low-hanging fruit, but even just the frustration we felt encapsulated how so many people on this campus and the surrounding community are feeling,” said Anna Pogarcic, Daily Tar Heel editor-in-chief.

Pogarcic says the paper’s editorial board began writing the article before UNC officials released updated numbers on how many students and staff were infected with COVID-19.

She says the editorial highlighted ongoing concerns raised before students returned to campus last week.

“Students, faculty and staff have been calling on the university to put preventative measures in place or just go fully online. The university heard those complaints and still went on with their roadmap plan, and now look where we are,” said Pogarcic.

Joyner feels she wasn’t given enough information about how the school would handle rising cases on campus.

UNC students on a slip and slide on Saturday during a rain storm. Photo contributed to CBS 17.

“I think that’s the main thing that has frustrated a lot of students because that knowledge would have really influenced a lot of people’s decision to come back to campus, or to take a gap year or stay home,” she said. B

oth Joyner and Pogarcic admit student behavior and parties thrown at off-campus housing do contribute to the virus’s spread, but want the administration to take accountability as well.

“This situation is so unique in that people’s literal health and lives are at stake because of this virus and the policy’s the university makes surrounding our interactions with it,” said Pogarcic.

Students gather in the rain outside Hinton James dormitory on Saturday. Photo provided to CBS 17.

More headlines from CBS17.com: