UNC-Chapel Hill COVID-19 cases more than double in last week, rising to 465

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill released new data that showed 465 new cases of COVID-19 among students in the last week.

According to the UNC dashboard, last week there was a 31.3 percent positive COVID-19 test rate among students. That’s more than double last week’s numbers where 13.6 percent of the tests were positive and there were 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students.

There were six confirmed cases last week among workers at UNC.

There are currently clusters at six on-campus dorms and 144 cases confirmed at Granville Towers, a private off-campus dorm.

According to the dashboard there are 22 cases at Ehringhaus, 21 at Hinton James, seven at Morrison, 10 at Carmichael, 10 at Craige, and six at Avery.

UNC officials have also confirmed clusters at two fraternity houses and a sorority house since the fall semester started.

On Thursday, the university urged students living in the three dorms hit the hardest by COVID-19 to have COVID-19 testing at Campus Health over the weekend.

According to UNC officials, 926 students got tested.

A majority of the students who CBS 17 spoke with said they were already moving out and they did not plan to get tested through Campus Health.

However, some said they planned to get tested at home.

Javon McCain is a UNC freshman who lives at Craige Hall. He said he was concerned after hearing about the recent cluster of cases there.

“It is kind of scary,” McCain said.

McCain said he definitely plans to go tested and to self quarantine.

“I’m not necessarily scared of catching it, I’m scared if I do have it that I’m giving it to other people,” McCain said.

McCain said he has decided not to move back home with his parents.

Instead, he is getting an off-campus apartment. He said one reason for this is he does not want to put his parents at risk.

Currently the university is urging students to get tested if they live in a dorm, sorority, or fraternity house where a cluster has been confirmed.

Some students CBS 17 talked to questioned if all students should get tested for COVID-19 before heading home.

“The final decision really has to come down to individual students and their families,” said Dr. Michael Steiner, the Pediatrician in Chief for UNC Children’s Hospital.

Steiner said if students have at-risk family members, then its a good idea for these students to get tested.

As for if students should self-quarantine, Steiner said that is up to each individual as well.

“I think if students were taking online classes and living alone, those students don’t have to self quarantine,” Dr. Steiner said. “But if students were living in congregate living with multiple roommates, then I do think quarantining and potentially testing would be very good ideas.”

UNC officials said they have adequate testing capacity and associated supplies to complete the testing at both UNC Campus Health and UNC Health Respiratory Diagnostic Center. The university says appointments are available every day.

Students can schedule an appointment by calling 919-966-2281 or can go through the Campus Health website.

More headlines from CBS17.com: