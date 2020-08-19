UNC student leaders ask for more accountability, communication from administrators

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Undergraduate students at UNC-Chapel Hill are set to begin all virtual classes Wednesday, but some students say the university needs to do more to ensure their safety.

UNC students received an email Tuesday night asking them to move out of their dorms

and cancel their housing contracts by Aug. 25 if possible. The decision comes as the school moves to mostly virtual courses following more than 100 COVID-19 cases on the campus.

In a news conference Tuesday, student leaders asked for more accountability and communication from the school regarding dropping classes, tuition cancellation, resources for disenfranchised students and those with high-risk family members.

“We’re telling you what our peers want and what we need it’s no longer just a recommendation. It’s just really extending those deadlines and ensuring students have the time to figure everything out,” said Tamiya Troy, the UNC Black Student Movement president.

“We need a strong plan from the university saying what’s next, personally I think we need a moment of pause. I have tons of friends that are super anxious and upset about what’s going on right now. They’re trying to move back to other states and not infect their families, trying to stay ahead of their academics but they don’t know what their professor may or may not do tomorrow or if their professor will be ready to be totally online tomorrow,” said Greear Webb, a sophomore and co-founder Young Americans Protest.

A UNC professor said the quick turnaround to go virtual even had some faculty members scrambling to meet the deadline.

“I think there’s a lot of fear and depression and just dismay and also there’s no pause. No pause has been given by the administration for those faculty who are having to suddenly reroute all of their pedagogy,” said Dr. Maria DeGuzman, a UNC professor.

There is no penalty for housing cancellations, officials said.

Student leaders also floated the idea of a pass/fail option for some courses given the circumstances but said they hadn’t heard back from school leaders about that just yet.

